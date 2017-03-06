One person is dead and another seriously injured in a crash in St. Genevieve County

A Chester, Illinois man was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County early Saturday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that 25-year old Takara B. Woods, of Cape Girardeau, was northbound on I-55 at around 2:15 a.m. when she traveled off the left side of the road, hit the ground and became airborne. Her passenger 36-year old Travis C. Green, of Chester, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene. Woods received serious injuries and was air lifted to Barnes Jewish Hospital.