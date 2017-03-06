Pay attention to your surroundings… like a sheep dog. Learn how this weekend at a Cape church

In an effort to address violence in public places, including churches, the Cape County Cowboy church is hosting a Sheep Dog Seminar with special speakers. All business and community leaders are urged to attend. Spokesman Stephen Daume says this world is dangerous for everyone, even pastors, so this faith based seminar group will have retired law enforcement and military men speaking on attacks that have taken place in America. He tells KZIM KSIM Friday from 1 to 9pm and again Saturday from 830am to 330pm they will present how the predator’s mind works and what you can do to stop them…

The church has funded the majority of the ticket price so both days are only 20$ total. This counts as certified training for law enforcement. Register at sheepdogsafetytraining.com