Schools in region step up for Perry County tornado victims

Several schools in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties have held collections, fundraisers or sent volunteers to help victims of the tornado in Perry County. Eighty-five Jackson High School students volunteered to clean debris and find valuables Thursday for a family that lived on Moore Drive in Perryville. Jackson Middle School also held a collection for cleaning supplies, children’s clothing and other items that were requested by aid organizations in Perry County. Any money or gift cards Jackson collects will be sent to the SEMO Red Cross. Notre Dame Regional High School raised $5,150 for a dress-down day. The money will be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. The Kelso School District organized a collection involving Guardian Angel School of Oran, St. Ambrose School in Chaffee, St. Augustine School in Kelso and St. Denis School in Benton. Kelso schools set up a trailer for totes, trash bags, cleaning supplies, toiletries and other items to be taken to the Perry Park Center on Saturday. St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Jackson planned to take paper items, cleaning products and other items to Perry Park Center on Saturday. Residents also donated about $1,500 in cash and gift cards to go to tornado victims. District communications director Dana Saverino says several Cape Girardeau schools will hold fundraisers and collections this week.