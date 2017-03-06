The boy scouts are hoping you can answer a few questions for them this weekend

“Friends of Troop 4” of the Boys Scouts of America are hosting a trivia night this Friday at the Scout Activity Building on Broadway, in Cape Girardeau. Committee Member Sharon Wessel says this is fundraiser for them to be able to host activities for the kids. She tells KZIM KSIM most players will be on teams of 8 but singles are welcome, at this very fun but competitive night full of games, silent auction items, snacks, and of course trivia questions…

Prizes will go to the top 3 teams. Pre-register by calling Wessel at 573-625-1016. You are allowed to bring in your own refreshments. Doors open at 630 – trivia begins at 7pm. Tickets are 10$ per person.