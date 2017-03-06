The Illinois Senate is spelling out proposed services for sales tax

The Illinois Senate has adjourned without pushing its stalled budget compromise further. But a Senate Democrat filed legislation Thursday spelling out services that could be subject to the state sales tax to battle a budget deficit. Olympia Fields Democratic Sen. Toi Hutchinson’s legislation would extend the 6.25 percent sales tax to rented storage space, landscaping, pest control, body piercing and more. Hutchinson added it to a measure that would increase the income tax. That’s a piece of legislation included in the “grand bargain” the Senate has been negotiating to break a two-year budget deadlock with Gov. Bruce Rauner. Senate Democrats intended to call it and other critical measures Wednesday. They balked when they learned Rauner still opposed parts of the measure. The Senate returns Tuesday. The bill is SB9