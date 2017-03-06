Vandalism has again been Reported At the Anna City Park
Vandalism at the Anna City Park again has officials in Union County concerned. At last week’s City Council meeting City administrator Steve Guined said that vandalism had occurred including a picnic table being tossed into the pond, portable toilets spray painted, and someone had driven a vehicle on a playground. Three picnic tables were also stolen. Vandalism at the park has been an issue for a number of years. City officials have discussed installing security cameras but has been deemed cost prohibitive. Guined said that bids were expected to go out soon for a major park improvement project including construction of a new concession stand/restroom facility. The city is hoping to bid out the project in late March or early April. The project is scheduled to be completed by early August.