Central Location for Lost and Found Storm Animals

Macy’s Place is the designated location for dropping off lost and/or found pets due to the tornado that tore through Perry County on Tuesday Feb 28th. The Owner of Macy’s Place Trish Riney says that the need for one central location to take animals is essential in the process of reuniting an animal with its owners. Riney tells KZIM KSIM that Macy’s Place does more than just watch storm animals.

Riney says that they have food, treats, animal bedding and toys that have been donated to help with the recovery effort.