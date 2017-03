Christopher Dickson was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for the murder of 70-year-old Raymond Burnett that happened in 2014, in Mayfield Kentucky. Dickson pleaded guilty to murder with mental illness. It’s been more than two years since the 70-year-old was stabbed to death. His relatives, Verna and David Reason said they are glad this is finally over, but it’s not justice for her brother’s life.