51 year old Disabled veteran Tony LaForest of Jackson announced his candidacy Thursday march 2nd for state representative in District 146 as a Republican. He said that he has support from current State Representative Donna Lichtenegger. The issues that mean the most to him are concerns of personal relevance. Such as Cyberbullying and making modifications on benefits for veterans and people with disabilities. LaForest has been working on his state representative campaign for three years