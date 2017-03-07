Police investigation on stolen vehicle…

Southeast Missouri State Universities’ Department of Public Safety is investigating a report of a burglary and motor vehicle theft that occurred on Saturday, March 4. The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday at the university’s School for Young Children. The Stolen Vehicle is a white 1994 Chevrolet Astro van, Missouri license plate number SE-0102. The suspect is described as a white male wearing dark jeans, dark shoes, a grey or white hoodie and a black jacket with lettering on the back. If you have any information on this incident or the whereabouts of the suspect contact the DPS at 573-651-2215.