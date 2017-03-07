Scott County Central School Districts needs Voter’s Support…

Scott County Central School District Voters will be asked to approve a no-tax increase $1.75-million bond issue during the April 4 election. The purpose of this Proposition is to fund the repair and restoration of mold damaged walls, complete lighting and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system upgrades throughout the district; and to the extent funds are available, complete other remodeling and repair improvements to the existing facilities of the district. Super intendent Al McFerren said if the issue passes, some work could begin in the spring while construction would take place over summer. He also Tells KZIM KSIM that the he has back up plans if the project goes into the summer.

McFerren said that the community has been great for the school and that he has no doubts that bill will be voted in.