Southeast business dean, pioneer Gerald McDougall dies

Dean of the Harrison College of Business at Southeast Missouri State University and prominent member of the university’s administrative team, Gerald McDougall died Sunday of natural causes. Southeast president Carlos Vargas-Aburto said his death was unexpected. Wiles said the university was in the process of hiring a new dean for the Harrison College of Business, and McDougall was planning to retire from the position he had held for 24 years. Vargas gave McDougall credit for building the college of business. McDougall also served as associate provost for extended learning through February 2016. Earlier in his career, McDougall served twice as interim provost and fulfilled two terms as vice president for advancement and executive director of the university foundation. Funeral arrangements are incomplete.