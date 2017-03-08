Storm damages homes, municipal buildings, downs trees and power lines in south Cape Girardeau

Southeast Missourian

City officials say high winds and rain swept through Cape Girardeau early Tuesday, damaging several municipal buildings and homes and toppling trees and power lines in the south part of the city. The National Weather Service clocked the winds at 49 mph at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, but the agency said the wind speed could have been higher in the city. At least four homes were damaged by falling trees. Some damage was extensive. City inspection division employees were working with homeowners to coordinate repairs. Fifteen customers in Cape Girardeau were without power Tuesday morning, according to Ameren’s website. High winds “caved in” two garage doors and damaged the trash scale at the city’s solid-waste transfer station on Southern Expressway. It is expected to remain closed today as the city awaits parts to arrive and repairs to be made. The storm damaged a garage door on the public works building and ripped off a 10-by-25-foot section of its metal roof. At Shawnee Park, the storm damaged a light pole, bleachers and a bathroom roof. One family on Linden Street had their trampoline mutilated and large trees snapped off at the base. You can call the public works department at (573) 339-6351 to request free curbside removal of tree limbs and storm debris. Such requests should be made by March 17.