Wednesday, March 8th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Allen Cochran, 49, a Virginia man who was sentenced to five years in prison, because he fled his trial before the jury found him innocent.

Cochran was accused of stealing $33 worth of cheese from a grocery store.

Cochran sat through the whole trial last Thursday, but didn’t come back for the verdict on Friday, because he thought they’d find him guilty.

The jury found him not guilty and he wouldn’t have to face any jail time.

However, since Cochran didn’t return to court for the verdict, the jury decided to give him the maximum sentence of five years in jail.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and he’s currently on the run.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Travis Pratt, 39, an escaped inmate, who was apprehended after police followed his trail of empty beer cans.

Pratt broke out of jail in Wise, Virginia then stole a truck and got himself some beer.

As he was polishing off the brews, he tossed the empties in the truck bed.

However, the cans started flying out on to the road.

Police followed the trail right to where Pratt was hiding.

He’s facing charges of destruction of property, felony escaping and resisting arrest.

Additional charges are pending.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Lisa Nussbaum, 38, who was arrested after police received complaints that she let her 10-year-old son drive her car while she live streamed it to Facebook.

Connecticut Police said the video was taken from the passenger seat of Nussbaum’s Jeep.

In the video, police said they could hear Nussbaum giving her son directions.

The child did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt, drove the car at a moderate speed through a residential neighborhood and at one point was heard saying, “This is fun.”

Nussbaum was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

An unidentified man in Britain, who tried to rob a fish and chips restaurant… with a banana.

The masked bandit burst through the doors of the restaurant screaming “open that f***ing till now!”

CCTV then showed him fumbling in his pocket trying to pull out another weapon, but he again failed and made a quick exit without getting any cash.

Police are appealing to the public for help.