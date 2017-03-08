Would You Rather Time Travel to 1900 or 2100?

Suppose time travel were possible and you could either go forward in time or visit the past, we asked our staff would they rather go forward or backward a century. Here’s what everyone said:

Faune Riggin

Host of the Morning News Watch

News and Program Director

I read history enough to know what happened in 1900. Plus they didn’t have modern plumbing so that’s a HELL no!

Rusty Hendricks

Sikeston Sports Broadcast Announcer

I would rather travel back in time to 1900. The country was doing well. Industries and many large businesses were being created or improving. American sports Baseball, Basketball, and Football were just taking off and hitting their stride. I would love to have seen a baseball game back then! Watching guys like Honus Wagner and Cy Young, would be amazing! That would have been neat. Seeing different events and movements play out before my eyes would be fun. I have always thought about what it would be like to have the foreknowledge. To know what is going to happen before it does. Getting to meet my great grandparents would have been a blast as well. Going back in time would be my answer. If only I could get the DeLorean off “Back to the Future” to do the trick. Plus, I guess the uncertainty of the future is a bit…..well, uncertain. I like the idea of knowing what will be going on.

Stephen K

Digital Manager & Webmaster

While the romanticism of the 20th-century history intrigues me, I am much more inclined to visit the future. I love science, space, and technology and would be very curious to see the surprises.

Drew Koeppel

Writer

I would rather visit Earth in 2100. I’d be very curious to see how the human race has evolved, for better or for worse. This is an especially interesting question, considering our current day and age. We seem to be on the brink of enormous change, and I’d love to see how it all pans out. A big reason I’d choose to visit the future is that it would be temporary. If I were to move to one of these points in time permanently, I think I’d have to choose the past, because at least I know what happened. Who knows what the future holds.

Hope you enjoyed this weeks post. A special shout out to our General Manager, Christy Benton, for submitting this question. If you’d like to submit a question, just leave it in the comments below and don’t forget to join in on the fun and comment below with your answer!