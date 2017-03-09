3 people have been arrested in 2 strong-arm robbery cases in Paducah

Paducah police say three people were arrested Wednesday in connection to two strong-arm robbery cases. 27-year-old Kyle Zervas, of Paducah and Cherie Dixon, of Melber were arrested Wednesday regarding a robbery that happened Tuesday near Olivet Church Road. Police say a man reported that he was walking to a liquor store when a man and a woman attacked him and took $170. The man who was robbed was taken to Lourdes hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police say a man and woman with the same description were involved in another robbery in the same location. Zervas and Dixon were arrested Wednesday and jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Wednesday night, a man told officers he was walking into his home when he was shoved from behind, and someone took his wallet. The man suffered a cut to his forehead when he hit the ground. He knew his attacker and provided a description. 42-year-old Alfred Capuano of Gilbertsville was later arrested and is in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Zervas and Dixon were each charged with second degree robbery. Capuano was charged with first-degree robbery.

WPSD TV Credit