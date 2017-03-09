A bill requiring seat belts on school buses has passed an IL House committee

WSIL TV says Legislation requiring seat belts on school buses has moved on to the Illinois House of Representatives. House Bill 3377 would require 3-point safety belts in all school buses in hopes of keeping kids safer. The legislation was introduced by the Secretary of State Jesse White and sponsored by Democrat Representative Lou Lang. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration supports 3-point seat belts in school buses. White says the bill will help make Illinois roads safer. White says with improvements in the technology of seat belts, along with NHTSA’s recommendation, now is the time to pass legislation pushing for a significant change in protecting our children on school buses. Six other states have passed laws requiring seat belts in school buses.