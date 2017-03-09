A New shopping center is coming to Marion!

Roman Basi and his company, Woodland Rental Properties own and manage more than 300 properties. He decided to build his own shopping center in Marion. He told WSIL TV he plans a 13,000 square foot, one-story facility with over 100 parking spaces. Basi has lived in Marion for 20 years and will name the development, the Shoppes at MarLexi Center, after his two daughters. He says it will bring jobs to the community during the construction and after. The neighbors to the future shopping center say they are happy to see another local owned business move in next door. Basi Plans to announce the full list of retailers in the upcoming weeks.