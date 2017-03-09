A Poplar Bluff woman is dead after a crash Thursday…

A Poplar Bluff woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock, in Butler County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports say the crash was on Highway 53 and county road 306, one mile south of Poplar Bluff. 39-year old Joseph B. Hawkins, of Portageville was northbound when he apparently turned into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by 40-year old Kenneth D. Hughes, of Poplar Bluff. A passenger in Hughes’ car, 59-year old Leanna F. Eastwood, of Poplar Bluff was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 2:02 p.m. by coroner Andy Moore. Hughes received serious injuries and was flown to Regional One Health. Hawkins was wearing his seat belt. No injuries are listed on the report for him. Hughes and Eastwood were not wearing seat belts. This is fatality number 8 for Troop E in 2017.