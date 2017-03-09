Clean up continues in Perry County following a deadly tornado…

A large part of the debris in Perry County has been cleared but much remains to be done. Perryville Police Corporal Jeri Cain says 42 homes were leveled with 110 families affected. Up to 70 homes have been deemed unsafe for human occupancy. She tells KZIM KSIM the next step is to place people where they are need for long term recovery… Especially those who were “un” or under insured…

Cain says there is no shortage of volunteers with over 1600 signed up to help. The Missouri Extension Office for those wanting to volunteer or those needing volunteers at a site is 573-547-4504. The Red Cross number to sign up for emergency services is 314-516-2700. Share this story with friends who may benefit.