Southeast Missouri State University reports 29 confirmed cases of mumps

Southeast Missouri State University has had 29 confirmed cases of mumps, and the number is expected to grow. School officials said Wednesday on their website that they continue to receive reports of students having symptoms of mumps. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has recommended all Southeast students consider getting a third dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center hosted a vaccination clinic Tuesday for all fraternity and sorority members living on or off campus where 583 were vaccinated. Mumps cases first were reported to Southeast in February. Mumps is transmitted from person to person through direct contact with respiratory secretions or saliva or indirectly through affected objects. Symptoms include swelling of the salivary glands under the ears, body aches, loss of appetite, fatigue, headache, low-grade fever, swollen testicles and inflammation of the ovaries. Southeast updates the situation online at semo.edu/mumps.