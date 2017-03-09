This year’s Superman Celebration kicks off in a little more than three months in Metropolis

A newly-launched website shows a countdown clock on the main page for the 39th annual Superman celebration in Metropolis. There is also breakdown of the celebrity guests who will appear. WSIL TV is reporting that the list includes Erica Durance and Margot Kidder, who both portrayed Lois Lane. Director of Tourism Trish Steckenrider they have redone the website so visitors can easily find the information they need. This year the original Lois Lane, Noel Neill will be honored. Special events to honor Neill will be announced on the website and Superman Celebration Facebook page soon. The celebration kicks off in June. The planning committee is still finalizing the details and will added information to the site as they are ready.