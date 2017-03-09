Thursday, March 9th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Damari Wayne, an 18-year-old carjacker in Cleveland, who fled on foot after he couldn’t figure out how to drive the stick shift vehicle he had just stolen.

Wayne had done two successful car jackings that evening before he tried to jack a Ford Mustang.

He got in the car, but he apparently had never driven a manual transmission car before, so he fled on foot with the car owner’s cell phone.

The phone had a “find me” app installed and that’s what police used to track Wayne.

Authorities found Wayne along with the the Airsoft gun, keys to the Mustang and the Jeep Cherokee, and the Mustang owner’s phone.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Lantana, Florida, police officer, Christopher Decker, 47, who was arrested after he got mad at his girlfriend and sent her kids a nude picture of their mom.

Decker, a 24-year veteran of the force, was arrested after he sent a nude photo of a woman to her two teenage children after an argument on Valentine’s Day.

He faces charges of distributing obscene material and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Judge Caroline Shepherd ordered Decker to have no contact with any minor children.

She also ordered that he consume neither drugs nor alcohol and that he be randomly tested.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

An unidentified robber in New Zealand, who tried to rob a gas station while dressed as a shark from Katy Perry’s 2015 Super Bowl halftime show.

Surveillance video shows the two robbers walking into a gas station, one of them wearing a shark costume.

When the workers saw what was going down, they fled to a back room and locked themselves inside.

Since no one was able to open the register, the shark and his accomplice left with only candy.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

David Dixon, 54, of Fort Pierce, Florida, who was arrested after he hit a car on his riding lawnmower.

Police say Dixon was using the mower because he had a suspended license when he ran a stop sign and struck a car.

Dixon claimed he was not aware that he could not use a motorized lawnmower as a mode of transportation with a suspended driver license.

He was arrested on a driving while license suspended habitual offender charge.