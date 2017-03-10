Bomb thread at Sikeston Pizza Hut…

On March 4th at 10:05 a.m., the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a bomb threat at Pizza Hut. According to DPS reports, the employee’s mother contacted DPS after she learned her daughter received text messages from an individual who threatened to “blow up her place of employment.” The mother said her daughter had received phone calls and text messages over the past week threatening to harm her and her children. Precautions were taken without incident, and the matter remains under investigation.