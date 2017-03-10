Drury is Holding a Fun Event to Raise Cancer Research Funds…

Relay for Life will be at Drury Southwest. The event will have an auction, dancing, and raffle tickets. You can win many great prizes such as a San Antonio Getaway which includes 3 nights in the Drury Plaza Riverwalk plus airfare for 2, provided by Drury Southwest, INC; 4 St Louis Blues Hockey Tickets, by Commerce Bank; Stihl Package which contains Leaf Blower, Garden Tiller and Shop Vac by Drury Southwest Signs; Set of 4 Tires by Plaza Tire; or picnic Table by Columbia Construction. The drawing will be held Saturday March 18th, 2017 at the Banquet, Auction and Dance, at the Bavarian Hall. You do not have to be present to win. Receptionist Trish Silman tells KZIM KSIM about the goals of this great cause.

Tickets are on sale for $ 25 per person and $8 for children 6-12 For any more information call Silman at 573-757-7554.