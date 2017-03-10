Famous MLB Player Speaks at Southeast River Campus…

David Eckstein was announced as the keynote speaker for the 2017 Semoball Awards in a March 7 press conference at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Each year the awards show uses a keynote speaker to inspire the student athletes in attendance to work hard towards their academic and athletic goals. This event will be at the Southeast Missouri River Campus on July 8th, Tickets are on sale now Assistant Publisher for the Southeast Missourian Presson tells KZIM KSIM that this event is fun and tickets should be purchased soon.

For more information call the Lucas Presson at 573-388-3649.