Judge sentences Zalma man to 12 years in prison for second-degree murder

Circuit Judge Michael Gardner sentenced a Zalma man to 12 years in prison Thursday for second-degree murder, adding he was “reluctantly” accepting a plea agreement. Gardner sentenced 32-year old Russell Mayberry in circuit court in Jackson. Mayberry agreed to a deal with Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Heath Robins. Mayberry pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January. He admitted that he shot and killed 53-year old Kenneth L. Willard, of Bismarck, in Bollinger County. Law-enforcement officers found Willard’s body Jan, 24, 2015, in the Black River in Wayne County. Willard had been missing since Oct. 28, 2014. As part of the plea deal, a Wayne County charge of abandonment of a corpse and Bollinger County charges of hindering the prosecution of a felony and tampering with physical evidence were dismissed against Russell Mayberry’s father, 61-year old Roger Mayberry, of Zalma. A possession-of-a-controlled-substance charge against his wife, 33-year old Brandi L. Mayberry of Zalma also was dismissed. Defense attorney Jacob Zimmerman told the judge Thursday he believes his client would have been acquitted of the murder charge had the case gone to trial.