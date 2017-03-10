Storms roll through Thursday – some damage so far

The are is tense after the deadly tornado February 28th. Last night was not as turbulent although Ameren Missouri’s website for outages shows just under 200 customers without power in Stoddard County and 40 in Scott County this morning after more powerful storms rolled through last night. The Ameren Illinois site shows just under 90 customers in Johnson County in the dark. In Kentucky crews are working to restore power to about 830 households. As far as damage this morning the national weather service site shows trees and limbs snapped in New Madrid County and hail in multiple areas including south Cape and Jackson. In Butler County, a funnel cloud was spotted near US 67 North and JJ Highway around 6:40 p.m. A section of Highway 25 in Stoddard County was closed due to downed power lines. The Fulton County Kentucky jail reportedly has damage with multiple reports of power lines down. No injuries have been reported yet but assessments and wellness checks are still being done.