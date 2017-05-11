Cape pastor withdraws from Canada retreat over sex-misconduct conviction

Southeast Missourian

Concerns over a local pastor’s past sexual-misconduct conviction caused him to withdraw from a Bible-study retreat in Canada he was scheduled to lead this summer. 58-year old Frank Burgess was one of three church leaders accused in 2002 of sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman with the mental capacity of a 5-year-old who was a member of Marble Hill Bible Chapel, where Burgess was a part-time preacher. Burgess pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual misconduct as part of a plea deal and served a 60-day sentence in St. Francois County. Burgess, who is pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, denied assaulting the woman when reached by phone Wednesday. He said he took the plea deal to end the lengthy court proceedings in 2005. He withdrew from the in order to not cause problems for the organizers. The retreat, called Upward Bound, is for young adults and is scheduled to be held Aug. 13 to 25 in Waterloo, Ontario. Burgess is listed on the webpage as a featured speaker.