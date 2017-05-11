Disaster specialists assessing Missouri storm, flood damage

(AP) – Disaster specialists are assessing flood and storm damage across Missouri in the wake of storms and severe flooding.

Gov. Eric Greitens said Wednesday that local, state and federal disaster specialists are working to determine the size and scope of the damage as part of the state’s application seeking a federal disaster declaration.

Damage will be assessed for homes, personal property and public infrastructure. If a federal major disaster is declared, funding may be available to help flood and storm victims with assistance such as temporary rent, home repairs and other disaster-related needs.

Strong storms and rainfall of up to 12 inches struck parts of the state in late April and early May. Floods and flash floods caused significant damage in southern Missouri and the St. Louis area.