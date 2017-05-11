Officers are on Search for a Charleston Shooter…

On May 8th at about 1215 pm, Charleston Department of Public Safety received several calls of gun shots in the 700 block of Gail Street. Officers received description of the involved vehicle and it was stopped later near the intersection of Ironbanks Road and Third Street, Director Robert Hern tells KZIM KSIM what officers learned after the vehicle stop.

She taken into custody and charged with assault and hindering prosecution for her actions in assisting the shooter with committing the crime, and giving him a ride out of the area so he could escape being arrested. She was placed in the Mississippi County Jail on a warrant. She paid a $100,000.00 bond and was released. The shooter is still at large.