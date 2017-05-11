Secretary of State’s Assistance…

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said yesterday that his office is continuing to assist flood victims across the state in a variety of ways. He has sympathy for those affected by widespread flooding in areas of Missouri. The Local Records Division continues to assist municipal and county governments to save historical records and have been in regular contact with officials in Carter County since last May 1st. The business Services Division is also offering flood victims services with fees waived. Ashcroft said, “we want to ensure every business owner has the documents he or she needs to begin or continue operations.” Affected Missourians may call 866-223-6535 (Option 3) for assistance with obtaining a Certificate of Good Standing, any necessary Certified copies, a Certificate of Fact, Abstracts and Apostilles.