Shipping Containers Turned down by the Zoning Commission

Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Commission narrowly voted Wednesday to recommend the city council ban the use of shipping containers as building materials for homes or businesses. Commissioners, however, recommended shipping containers could be used for public storage in commercial and industrial zones with a council-approved special-use permit. Mayor Harry Rediger tells KZIM KSIM that there were several concerns about using Shipping Containers for homes or businesses.

Rediger said that it is possible that the next public hearing will be next month, but it is not scheduled on the agenda yet.