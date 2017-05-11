THE CAPE GIRARDEAU FIRE DEPARTMENT IS ONE OF SIX IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI GETTING A GRANT FOR NEW SAFETY EQUIPMENT

The 845,000 dollars is coming to the region from FEMA. The 2016 Assistance to Firefighters Grant is to be used to replace the aging Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus for fire fighting, sometimes call air masks. In addition to Cape, the city of Jackson Fire and Rescue, Scott City Fire Department, and the Gordonville, North County and Whitewater Fire Protection Districts will be splitting the money. A total of 157 S-C-B-A units will be bought. Those departments will have to match 10 percent of the funds, or a little over 84,000 dollars – split among them, depending on the number of S-C-B-A units each of them gets.