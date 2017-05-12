Jackson announces Fourth of July plans

Southeast Missourian

The city of Jackson has announced plans for its annual Independence Day celebration, to be held Tuesday, July 4, at Jackson City Park.

This year’s celebration will include live music, cars, kiddie rides, a fun run, food vendors and the Little Mr. and Miss Firecracker Pageants before a fireworks display.

Mud volleyball also returns this year with a double-elimination co-ed tournament beginning at 8:30 a.m.

A complete list of events will be posted at www.jacksonmo.org.