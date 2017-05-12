Some of the Locations Officers will use For DWI Checkpoints
WSPD T.V. reports that the Graves County Sheriff’s Office has released its list of traffic safety checkpoints locations. Checkpoints are used by deputies to detect intoxicated drivers, find people driving without a license or insurance, and to help prevent crashes. Visit KZIM KSIM.com for a complete list of some of the locations the sheriff’s office may use throughout the year. Checkpoints are used most frequently during the holidays or busy travel times.
Some of the Traffic Safety Checkpoint Locations in Graves County:
- KY 1820 and Owen Chapel Road
- KY 1820 and KY 339 North
- KY 1820 and KY 1241
- KY 1820 and Calus Hollow Road
- KY 339 North and Shaw Road
- KY 339 North and KY 849 West (Lowes Four Way Stop)
- KY 339 and KY 440
- KY 408 West and KY 945
- KY 408 and KY 1241
- US 45 North and KY 1241 (Folsomdale)
- KY 1241 and KY 2192 (Shaw Road)
- KY 408 East and Hopewell Road
- US 45 North at KY 408
- US 45 North and KY 849
- KY 339 and KY 80 West
- US 45 South at KY 339 West
- US 45 at KY 58 West
- US 45 South at KY 1748
- KY 1748 East and KY 339 West
- KY 303 and KY 339
- KY 303 and KY 94
- KY 303 and KY 2422/KY 83
- US 45 North and KY 1276
- US 45 South and KY 2422
- US 45 South and KY 94
- KY 94 West and KY 129 (Both Intersections)
- KY 94 West and Knob Creek Road
- KY 94 and KY 303
- KY 94 East and KY 1382
- KY 94 East and KY 381
- KY 94 East and KY 97
- KY 97 in Bell City
- KY 97 at KY 1270
- KY 97 and KY 381 (Sedalia Four Way)
- KY 339 South and KY 1748 West (Dublin)
- KY 58 West at Hickman County Line
- KY 58 West at KY 339
- KY 129 and Wingo Road
- KY 129 and State Line Road (Dukedom Four Way)
- KY 129 and Kingston Road
- KY 564 and KY 339
- KY 564 and KY 121
- KY 58 East and KY 301
- KY 131 and KY 58 East
- KY 131 and KY 348
- KY 131 and Dooms Chapel Road
- KY 58 East at Hopewell Road
- Old Dublin Road and Macedonia Church Road
- KY 945 and Hickory Road
- KY 121 South and Durbin Street in Farmington
- KY 303 and KY 1890
- KY 121 North at KY 1276
- KY 121 North and KY 339 North
- Central Road and West Slaughter Road
- Old Dukedom Road and West Slaughter Road
- KY 80 West at Carlisle County Line
- KY 80 East at Calloway County Line