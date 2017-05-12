Some of the Locations Officers will use For DWI Checkpoints

WSPD T.V. reports that the Graves County Sheriff’s Office has released its list of traffic safety checkpoints locations. Checkpoints are used by deputies to detect intoxicated drivers, find people driving without a license or insurance, and to help prevent crashes. Visit KZIM KSIM.com for a complete list of some of the locations the sheriff’s office may use throughout the year. Checkpoints are used most frequently during the holidays or busy travel times.

Some of the Traffic Safety Checkpoint Locations in Graves County: