Southeast Missouri State University Ranks among the top in the Nation for Undergraduate Education Programs

Southeast Missouri State University’s undergraduate education programs were placed in the top 25% for preparing high school teachers by The National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ). The study rated 717 undergraduate programs that prepare high school teachers and examined programs’ admission standards, subject-area preparation, requirements for courses on instructional methods, guidance on how to manage classrooms and whether programs provide and ensure the high quality of practice opportunities. Dean of the Southeast College of Education Dr. Diana Rogers-Adkinson, said, “The College of Education has always prepared quality educators”.