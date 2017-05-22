A Check Point Leads to a Life Change for Two People

WSPD TV reports the Graves County Sheriff’s office arrested two people during a safety checkpoint on drug and other charges. The safety checkpoint was set up Friday, May 19th at 10pm at the intersection of KY303 and KY339. 36 year old Mason Courtney and 34 year old Erica Howry were checked in a 1999 Ford Mustang. Deputies saw that neither of them were wearing a seat belt and smelled the odor of alcohol. Deputies also found the car was not registered and Courtney had no insurance. They also found methamphetamine, marijuana, a glass pipe, cash, pills, drug paraphernalia, and two open bottles of alcoholic beverage. Both were charged with multiple traffic and drug charges and taken to the Graves County Jail.