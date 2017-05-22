A SAFETY CHECKPOINT LOOKING FOR SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATORS OR DRUNK DRIVER RESIDENTS IN 2 DRUG ARRESTS

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests Friday night at about 10:00 p-m at the intersection of Kentucky highways 303 and 339. Deputies say 36 year old Mason Courtney and 34 year old Eric Howry weren’t wearing their seatbelts when they were stopped. Deputies also say they smelled a strong odor of alcohol from inside the car. There were other legal troubles – the car wasn’t registered and Courtney had no insurance coverage. Then, things got tougher for the two men. A search of the car turned up methamphetamine, marijuana, a glass pipe, some cash, pills, drug paraphernalia and two open bottles of an alcohol beverage. Both men were taken into custody, charged with several offenses and put in a cell in the Graves County Jail.