Airport briefly evacuated after control-tower fire

Southeast Missourian

A fire in the control tower Saturday afternoon caused a brief evacuation the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Battalion chief with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department Mark Starnes says two airport employees were in the tower when a fire started in a panel box on the tower’s third floor. Starnes says after containing the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher, the two employees in the tower evacuated. No one was injured. Because of a lightning strike the night before, the airport was running on back-up power from generators at the time of the fire. The fire was mostly extinguished when firefighters arrived. After containing the fire, the tower’s electricity temporarily was shut off for inspections. The control tower was reopened later Saturday.