Cape man accused of shooting a woman in Jackson

Police claim a Cape Girardeau man shot a woman in Jackson on Friday night before turning himself in. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 43-year old Dartanyus C. Harris, 43 with unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree domestic assault, first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. All of the charges are felonies. Jackson police went to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Hanna Street to find a woman shot in the arm and chest. The victim was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center and is in stable condition but by the time officers arrived, the suspect had fled. Harris later surrendered to Cape Girardeau police. They recovered his car and evidence related to the shooting in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Harris’ bond was set at $500,000 cash, and he still was in the Cape Girardeau County Jail as of Saturday afternoon.