Cape police say man assaulted, kidnapped girlfriend

Southeast Missourian

A Cape Girardeau man assaulted his girlfriend with a knife before holding her and two children captive early Thursday. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Thursday charged Darius I.L. Love, 28, with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. A probable-cause statement says the victim began to text a woman who later alerted police shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, telling her first “he here,” telling her to “call 911” and to have police not use lights or sirens. The victim repeatedly asked the witness to call police, telling her she could not do so herself because she was bleeding badly. The victim said Love caught her outside her apartment in the 800 block of Good Hope Street, she was a “hostage,” and Love would stab her if he saw police. Police went to the apartment at 1:23 a.m. but no one answered. They spoke to the witness at police headquarters and forced their way into the residence afterward. Officers found Love and arrested him. The victim says Love assaulted her and took her phone. Police found a knife matching the victim’s description, a pile of blood-soiled clothing and blood-spatter evidence “throughout the bedroom and also on the children. Love’s bond was set at $150,000 with the conditions he have no contact with the victim and stay at least 500 feet from her residence and workplace.