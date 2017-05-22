Pursuit ends with two arrests in Hayti

Daily Dunklin Democrat

A pursuit that started in Dunklin County ended with the arrest of two men at Hayti. Hayti Police report that at 8 p.m. Saturday they were called to assist in a pursuit coming from Dunklin County east bound on Highway 412 towards Hayti. The suspect vehicle exited onto South Mallory and continued on Highway 84 before the vehicle came to a stop at the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. Two men were detained and arrested by Dunklin County authorities and the Kennett Police Department, who were also involved in the pursuit. The names of the men arrested are not yet released pending the filing of formal charges.