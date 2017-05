Tila Hubrecht is resigning as 151st District state representative. Hubrecht announced her decision to submit her resignation to Gov. Eric Greitens in a letter on May 15th. She has served as the 151st District representative for three years. Tila Hubrecht tells KZIM KSIM her plans

Her resignation will be effective June 2nd, which should be enough time for the governor to call a special election for the district,