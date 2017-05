The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans asphalt paving along a section of KY 286 in BALLARD County. It started yesterday (May 23). The paving runs from mile point 0.0 at the KY 121 intersection in Wickliffe extending eastward to mile point 4.906 near the intersection with KY 1345. Public Information Officer Keith Todd tells KZIM KSIM that delays shouldn’t be too bad.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to take 4 or 5 days to complete.