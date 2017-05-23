Cairo Families Remain Positive…

As the deadline for moving out of their apartments in Cairo approaches, affected families have not lost hope. The latest support for the family’s came from the Illinois State NAACP which visited on May 22nd. The Illinois State NAACP president Teresa Haley, said that she came to empower the community and offer them a helping hand. She Tells KZIM KSIM what you can do to help.

The NAACP is in contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and looking into the possibly getting temporary trailers.