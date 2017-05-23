Convicted murderer Mark Gill receives life sentence in retrial of penalty phase

Southeast Missourian

A Boone County jury sentenced convicted murderer Mark Gill to life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole rather than the death sentence he originally received in 2004. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Limbaugh said Monday the latest sentence brings an end to a 15-year-old capital-murder case that was the subject of appeals. Gill and Justin Brown were accused of first-degree murder in the 2002 death of Ralph Lape Jr., who lived in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors accused the men of abducting Lape from his home near Jackson, shooting him and burying him in a New Madrid County cornfield as part of an effort to steal money Lape had received in a legal settlement with the Frisco Railroad. In 2004, Gill was tried in New Madrid County. A jury convicted of first-degree murder and ultimately sentenced him to death. In 2006, a jury in Waynesville convicted Brown and sentenced him to life imprisonment without the possible of probation or parole. On Saturday, the jury deliberated for about 3 1/2 hours before settling on a life sentence for Gill. Gill will be sentenced formally June 26.