Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Sgt. Matthew Barthelmass, a St. John, MO police officer, who resigned after he was busted for shoplifting $30 worth of hamburger meat.

Barthelmass, a 10-year veteran on the force, walked up to the meat counter at the St. Louis area grocery store.

A security guard saw him walk to the cooking supply aisle and “conceal the product inside of his waistband.”

Barthelmass then paid for items inside of his cart, but not the meat in his pants.

A security guard confronted Barthelmass as he was leaving and asked the subject to remove the stolen meat from his pants.

He explained to store security that he was a police officer for St. John Police Department.

Barthelmass allegedly begged the security guard not to call police saying “he will lose his job and this is his life.”

The hamburger meat was over $30, which meant the loss prevention officer had to report it.

The former police sergeant faces a municipal violation for shoplifting.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Eiram Chanel Amir Dixson, 25, who was arrested after she got into a heated argument with Wendy’s employees over french fries.

Employees told police Dixson came through the drive-thru, ordered food, and asked that her french fries be fresh.

An argument started and Dixson reached through the window.

An employee then threw a soda at her.

So Dixson grabbed Mace from her car and sprayed it through the drive-thru window, hitting the manager directly in the face and another employee.

Dixson faces one charge of use of tear gas to immobilize.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Nicole Wells, 26, who was arrested after she dressed up like a T-Rex to scare horses, but it ended up causing injuries.

Wells thought it would be funny to dress up as a T-Rex to scare some horses pulling carriages.

She got the result she wanted.

However, when one horse freaked out, one of the carriage drivers was thrown onto the ground.

So she fled before police arrived.

The carriage driver suffered a broken foot.

Wells turned herself in to police and was cited for disorderly conduct and wearing a mask or disguise on a public street.

She could be also cited for animal cruelty charges as well.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Edward Klein, 79, a retired federal law enforcement officer, who is accused of shooting and seriously injuring an Amtrak train conductor, because he wasn’t allowed to de-board early at a suburban Chicago stop.

Klein allegedly shot an Amtrak conductor, identified as 45-year-old Michael Case, after Klein tried to crawl out a window.

As for why he shot the conductor, prosecutors said that the elderly man told investigators: ‘I had built up all this anger and I blew him away.”

The conductor underwent emergency surgery and remains in intensive care.

He suffered damage to his liver and pancreas and was using a breathing tube.

Klein was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery charges.