Two men sentenced to prison for roles in fatal crash

Two men pleaded guilty this month to felony charges for their part in a wreck that killed an Altenburg man in September. 25-year old Marcelino Carmona- Cruz was sentenced to 15 years in prison for first-degree involuntary manslaughter, and 18-year old Samuel C. Salinas was sentenced to four years. A probable-cause statement says 59-year old Carl Black was killed Sept. 12, 2016, when Carmona-Cruz’s vehicle failed to stay in one lane on Interstate 55 near mile marker 100.8. The 1991 Geo Tracker that Black drove spun off the road and flipped, throwing him from the vehicle. Carmona-Cruz and Salinas threw beer cans out of their car and fled on foot. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says the Missouri Highway Patrol determined Carmona-Cruz had been driving 102 mph before the crash. Carmona-Cruz had a blood-alcohol content of 0.159 nearly twice the legal limit — and both men were living in the United States illegally.