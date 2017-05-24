Concerns arise at a St. Louis-area subdivision after a landslide

Residents of a suburban St. Louis subdivision are trying to figure out what to do about a landslide that has already displaced occupants of one home. Heavy rains three weeks ago triggered the landslide at the Winter Valley subdivision in Jefferson County, near Fenton. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that managers and lawyers representing the subdivision met Tuesday with a crowd of nearly 100 people. The subdivision includes 514 homes and officials aren’t yet sure what can be done to protect those homes, or how to pay for it. One potential remedy is construction of a rock dike or retention wall. But that project could cost millions of dollars. The slide was the third in the subdivision in the last 20 years.